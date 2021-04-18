WATCH every Serie A match LIVE & EXCLUSIVE on beIN SPORTS | available via Foxtel, Kayo Sports, Fetch TV and beIN SPORTS CONNECT

Franck Ribery returned from suspension for the Tuscan side and set up Giacomo Bonaventura who blasted in the opener after half an hour in Emilia-Romagna.

Roberto De Zerbi's home side proved wasteful despite dominating possession in the first half before a triple substitution after the break paid off.

Berardi came on to spark an immediate revival earning a penalty after being brought down by Fiorentina goalkeeper Bartlomiej Dragowski as he was clear on goal.

Berardi slotted in his 100th Sassuolo goal and then minutes later celebrated his 101st, again from the penalty spot, for a German Pezzella foul on Giacomo Raspadori.

Maxime Lopez added a third with quarter of an hour to go with Berardi missing the chance for a hat-trick sending a header wide.

Sassuolo moved up to eighth, five points ahead of ninth-placed Hellas Verona, which lost 3-1 at Sampdoria.

Fiorentina is not yet clear of safety, sitting 16th, five points off the drop zone, having taken just one point from its past four games.