Reigning champion Juve dropped points for the third game running in Wednesday's 3-3 draw with Sassuolo and Inter took full advantage a little over 24 hours on.

Antonio Candreva opened the scoring with a first-half strike for the visitors, who rested Romelu Lukaku, Stefan de Vrij and a number of other first-team players.

Sanchez set up that goal, played a part in Cristiano Biraghi's drive the other side of half-time and then headed in a third for Antonio Conte's men, before Roberto Gagliardini rounded things off.

SPAL was nearly behind inside five minutes as Marcelo Brozovic's shot clipped the post.

The host held Milan to a draw here two weeks ago, though, and they gave Inter a scare when Andrea Petagna's deflected shot on the turn hit the crossbar.

But Conte's side edged in front eight minutes before half-time through Candreva's clinical finish past Karlo Letica after being played in by Sanchez.

The hosts were further dismayed three minutes later as a penalty shout for Samir Handanovic's challenge on Gabriel Strefezza was turned down following a VAR check.

Inter extended their lead nine minutes after the restart - Biraghi cutting inside and picking out the bottom corner with a good finish.

Sanchez was involved in that goal and Biraghi repaid the favour by swinging in a cross for the loanee to head in from five yards out with an hour played.

A win that lifts Inter above Lazio and Atalanta was sealed by Gagliardini, who timed his run well to tap in substitute Ashley Young's cross.