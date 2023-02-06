Juventus was considered one of the sides capable of challenging leader Napoli before an investigation into its historic transfer dealings led to its sanction being handed down last month.

Having picked up just one point from their last three league games, Juventus now sits 13th in the table, 10 points clear of the bottom three but 15 adrift of fourth-placed Lazio.

Speaking ahead of Wednesday's (AEDT) trip to 16th-placed Salernitana, which would leapfrog the Bianconeri with a win, Allegri was cautious when asked about his hopes for the remainder of the campaign.

"Right now the fact is that they have taken away 15 points and we must think about reaching 40 to save ourselves," Allegri said.

"It's laughable, but we have to think about this goal first and proceed step by step. Setting ourselves goals now is unthinkable.

"Now we have to reach the teams in front of us and climb slowly. Tomorrow we have to win, because in the last three league games we have only scored one point."

Juve will again be without Paul Pogba in Salerno after a minor injury delayed his second Bianconeri debut, while Leonardo Bonucci is also sidelined after suffering from a bout of flu.

"Everyone is available apart from Bonucci who has had the flu for three days, Pogba as before, and [Leandro] Paredes has a foot injury and won't be there," he said. "All the others are present."

Juve will likely need striker Dusan Vlahovic to return to top form if they are to climb the table, as he continues to chase his first goal of 2023.

Vlahovic has failed to score in his two appearances since returning from the World Cup with a groin injury, with his last club goal coming at the home of neighbour Torino in mid-October.

The Serbia international has thus scored each of his last eight Serie A goals in Turin (seven at the Allianz stadium and one at the Olimpico Grande Torino), last netting outside the city in a win at Cagliari last April.

Asked whether the striker will start Wednesday's game, Allegri said: "I haven't decided yet, but I'll make the assessments. Physically he's fine, he's much lighter and more dynamic than when he arrived.

"Let's hope he scores tomorrow. Vlahovic has never been as good physically as he is now, not even when he arrived from Fiorentina."