MISSED the match? Catch up via beIN SPORTS CONNECT | 2-WEEK free trial

Nedim Bajrami's 92nd-minute free-kick looked to have earned a point for Empoli after Ante Rebic had put Milan ahead in the 79th minute.

But Ballo-Toure finished in the 94th minute to puncture Empoli's resolve.

With Empoli's hopes dashed, Leao added a third to ensure Milan returned to winning ways after its defeat to Serie A leader Napoli last time out.