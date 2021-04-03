MISSED the match? Catch Up via beIN SPORTS CONNECT | 2-WEEK free trial

Federico Chiesa's 13th goal of the season put the champion in front, but Sanabria equalised before the break and struck again just 15 seconds into the second half at Olimpico Grande Torino.

Ronaldo denied Torino, though, when he levelled 11 minutes from time with a goal that was initially ruled out, but a VAR (video assistant referee) check showed he was onside.

Rodrigo Bentancur struck the post as fourth-placed Juve slipped up again after its shock loss to Benevento and it will be 12 points adrift of leader Inter Milan if Antonio Conte's side beats Bologna later in the day.