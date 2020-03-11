Portugal international Ronaldo returned to his homeland earlier this week to spend time with his mother, who suffered a stroke earlier this month.

Due to travel restrictions in and out of Italy to prevent the spread of coronavirus – now categorised as a global pandemic by the World Health Organization (WHO) – Serie A champions Juve is unsure when its star forward will return to Turin.

A statement on the Italian club's official website read: "Cristiano Ronaldo did not train [on Wednesday] and remains in Madeira pending developments related to the current health emergency."

A number of Serie A clubs have suspended training this week, but Juventus' players were again put through their paces midweek, ahead of next Wednesday's (AEDT) Champions League last-16 return leg against Lyon – who lead 1-0.

Gonzalo Higuain trained alone at Juventus Training Centre due to a minor injury and Rodrigo Bentancur withdrew from the session with a thigh complaint.

Maurizio Sarri's Juve beat rival Inter 2-0 in a behind-closed-doors match last weekend to climb back into top spot in Serie A, one point above Lazio before the suspension of football in the country.