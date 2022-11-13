Roma steals point from Torino in chaotic clash November 13, 2022 22:17 4:02 min Torino looked set for all three points after Andrew Belotti missed a penalty in stoppage time to equalise for Roma, before Nemanja Matic struck right before the final whistle to seal a 1-1 draw. MISSED the match? Catch Up via beIN SPORTS CONNECT | 2-week free trial Highlights Roma Torino Football Serie A -Latest Videos 4:47 min Barnes-storming display as Burnley claims derby 4:04 min Serie A: Juventus v Lazio 4:04 min Kean brace hands Juve sixth-straight league win 4:02 min Roma steals point from Torino in chaotic clash 4:05 min Serie A: Atalanta v Inter Milan 4:01 min Serie A: Monza v Salernitana 4:07 min Serie A: Hellas Verona v Spezia 5:04 min Serie A: AC Milan v Fiorentina 1:26 min Premier League: Fulham v Manchester United 5:04 min Milan punishes Fiorentina after last-gasp own goal