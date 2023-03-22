The Bianconeri are still fighting in the Europa League and Coppa Italia, after a 15-point deduction derailed their league campaign.

Rabiot insisted he is focused on the remainder of Juve's season rather than being drawn on his personal position.

He said: "My future? For the moment there is no news, but we will definitely talk soon, because in about two months the season will be over and we will try to discuss [it], but I'm calm.

"There is the possibility of leaving but also the possibility of signing a new contract with Juve.

"I feel good in Turin, I do a good job at the club and there is a good relationship with the management, my team-mates and the coach, who has also helped me.

"I believe all of this is important to feel good and therefore make the right choice for my future."

Rabiot might well have left Juve last year, when he reportedly came close to joining Manchester United, though a move to Old Trafford fell through.

After a difficult start to the season, Juve had thrust themselves into the Serie A title race. However, their chances were ended by a 15-point deduction due to financial irregularities.

As a result, Juve went into the international break in seventh, seven points behind fourth-placed Milan with 11 games remaining.

Rabiot said: "Without the 15 points [deduction] we would be able to qualify for the Champions League.

"But honestly, I say that we could qualify even if the penalty were to remain. I believe it.

"We are focussed on all fronts and clearly the Europa League is something we will try and win.

"There are still many good teams left, but we want to achieve something important. I'm confident we can win both the Europa League and the Coppa.

"We are having a complicated season for all the reasons that are known, but I believe that despite this, we are able to win.

"In fact, to be honest, I can also say that succeeding would give us even greater satisfaction."

Juve's second game after the international break is the first leg of their Coppa semi-final against Inter, with the Bianconeri having beaten Simone Inzaghi's side at the San Siro in Serie A to round off its pre-break fixtures.

"The lads in the team have a lot of desire to win, also because it is the historical spirit of Juventus," Rabiot said.

"The DNA of the club is clear, and we all want to pass it on to those who arrive.

"If I have to tell the truth, the impression I got on Sunday is, Inter is a team less strong than the one we faced in Turin.

"They also seemed less strong than last year. I had the feeling that they felt less confidence."

Rabiot's initial focus is on France, with Les Bleus facing the Netherlands and the Republic of Ireland in Euro 2024 qualifiers over the coming days.