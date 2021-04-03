MISSED the match? Catch Up via beIN SPORTS CONNECT | 2-WEEK free trial

A superb strike from Fabio Quagliarella had put the visitors in front in a tight contest at San Siro before substitute Hauge levelled with Milan's first shot on target after 87 minutes.

Claudio Ranieri's side played the final half-hour with 10 men and looked to have done enough before Hauge's clever finish.

However, Stefano Pioli's men have now gone consecutive home games in all competitions without a win for the first time since December 2013, leaving their Scudetto hopes looking slim.

Gianluigi Donnarumma was the busier keeper by far in the first half, denying Manolo Gabbiadini and Tommaso Augello before a flying save kept out Morten Thorsby's header.

Milan ended the half without a shot on target, although it felt Zlatan Ibrahimovic should have won a penalty after a tangle in the box with Augello.

The Rossoneri then fell behind 11 minutes into the second half, Quagliarella lobbing Donnarumma with a fine first-time finish after Theo Hernandez played the ball straight to him.

The visitors soon handed Milan a boost, though, with Adrien Silva earning a second yellow card for a late challenge on Samu Castillejo.

Substitute Ante Rebic was lively and saw one close-range effort cleared away from goal by Omar Colley, but Milan looked blunt against a well-drilled Sampdoria rearguard.

That was until Ibrahimovic and Franck Kessie combined to release Hauge, who turned back onto his right foot and curled a good finish past Emil Audero.

Audero then saved from Hakan Calhanoglu and Kessie hit the post as Milan just failed to complete the turnaround.