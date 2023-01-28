Coach Massimiliano Allegri will be able to call on Pogba for the first time this season for the clash on Monday (AEDT), although Weston McKennie is set to leave the club.

Pogba returned to Juve from Manchester United at the start of the season, having previously signed for the Bianconeri after leaving Old Trafford the first time in 2012.

But France's FIFA World Cup-winning midfielder sustained a knee injury in pre-season and later required surgery, missing the entire season so far and Qatar 2022.

Finally, Allegri was able to confirm Pogba's imminent return to action, while Dusan Vlahovic is also set to feature for the first time since the FIFA World Cup after a groin complaint.

He added of the pair's status ahead of Juve's home match against Monza: "They're fine. They did good [in] training, a good test the other day.

"Vlahovic's condition is better than Pogba's, also just as a physical structure, but Paul in recent days has come ahead.

"If a player is called up, he can play. Of course, they don't have 60 minutes in their legs, they'll have 30 at most."

Mattia De Sciglio will also be available to Allegri but Leonardo Bonucci requires more time to recover his injured adductor.

Juan Cuadrado and Federico Chiesa, who is fatigued, will both miss the Monza game before returning to the fold against Lazio in midweek.

McKennie is another who will be absent this weekend and Allegri does not expect the United States midfielder to return to Juve as a deal has been struck with a suitor, said to be Leeds United.

"There is an agreement between the clubs, then I don't know if it will go through," Allegri said.

"He's a player on the market, so it doesn't seem right and normal to bring him [for this game]."