The France international was reportedly late for a team meeting on Wednesday and was not included in Massimiliano Allegri's squad when it was circulated on the morning of the last-16, first-leg tie.

Pogba has endured a miserable start to his second spell with Juve after re-joining the club from Manchester United last July.

The 29-year-old midfielder has suffered with multiple injuries and had to wait until February 28 to make his second debut, coming off the bench in the 4-2 derby win against Torino and also appeared as a late substitute in Monday's (AEDT) 1-0 defeat at Roma.

Friday's game against Bundesliga club Freiburg had been earmarked as one in which he could make a long-awaited start with Allegri outlining his optimism at the pre-match press conference.

However, widespread reports in Italy have suggested Pogba was late to a team meeting 24 hours before the game with Allegri subsequently opting to leave the player out completely.