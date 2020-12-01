The Juve and Italy legend saw his side held to a 1-1 draw by Benevento on Sunday (AEDT), leaving the defending Serie A champion six points behind leader Milan.

That gap would be just two points if not for the four Juve have dropped from winning positions in the 2020-2021 campaign, Benevento coming from behind to force them to settle for its fifth draw from nine league games.

It is a much better picture in the Champions League for Juve, with the Bianconeri already sure of their qualification for the last 16 ahead of Thursday's (AEDT) clash with Dynamo Kiev.

And with the derby with Torino on the horizon after its European commitments, Pirlo is under no illusion as to what Juve need in order to gain ground on Milan.

"After Benevento, I said that we need more concentration and desire to bring home the points, even when we are ahead in the games," he said.

"We've spoken about it and we are all aware of it.

"I'm absolutely not worried. In Benevento it was our game to win but we weren't good at closing it out and then they managed to do that well, this can happen. We've analysed the match and we will try to improve.

"We must face all the matches in the same way, both in Europe and in Italy. I would have preferred a little more consistency, but it's normal that it takes a little more time to achieve it. The players know what they must and want to do.

"When you win, everything is fine; when you don't, problems arise that may not even exist. We are working well to improve."

Paulo Dybala, who is yet to score in the league this season and has been the subject of continued criticism, is not expected to feature against Dynamo.

"I don't think we'll see a trident attack tomorrow, Morata will probably play, whilst Dybala will prepare for the derby on Saturday," added Pirlo.

One player who has impressed this season is Wales midfielder Aaron Ramsey.

Ramsey endured a difficult first season with Juve after joining from Arsenal in 2019. He scored three goals in Serie A, provided one assist and created 20 chances.

He has yet to find the net in the league this term but already has an assist to his name and has created 10 chances.

His per-90 minutes average for chances created of 2.67 is second only to Dejan Kulusevski (2.89).

Pirlo said of Ramsey: "I have to say that Ramsey was a great find for me and he can still improve. For me and for the team he is very important."