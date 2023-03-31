WATCH Napoli v AC Milan LIVE on beIN SPORTS | via Foxtel, Kayo, Fetch & beIN SPORTS CONNECT

Osimhen played both games in the international break for Nigeria but has returned to the Italian club with a left thigh problem.

The club announced that he will be assessed next week, with president Aurelio De Laurentiis hopeful the star striker will soon be back in action.

De Laurentiis said: "He should be out a couple of weeks, we hope."

Napoli hosts AC Milan in Serie A on Monday (AEDT) before travelling to face Lecce next weekend, with Osimhen likely to miss both fixtures.

The UEFA Champions League quarter-final first leg in Milan comes on 13 April (AEST), with the return fixture taking place in Naples on 19 April (AEST).

The 24-year-old Osimhen has enjoyed a prolific season, scoring 25 goals in 29 games in all competitions, with Luciano Spalletti’s 19 points clear of second-placed Lazio in Serie A and through to its first UEFA Champions League quarter-final.

Argentinean striker Giovanni Simeone will likely deputise in Osimhen’s absence, with the striker having netted eight times in all competitions this season.