Napoli became only the third side in the three points for a win era to have reached 50-plus points in the first half of a single Serie A season, joining Juventus and Inter Milan.

It was a patient performance from the runaway league leader, with the first goal not coming until the final kick of the first half when captain Giovanni Di Lorenzo finished a beautiful sequence of passes to break the deadlock.

Osimhen also found the net in the first half, but his goal was ruled out for offside, but nothing could stop his second-half strike. Elif Elmas sent in a curling shot that bounced back off the post, and Osimhen, league's top scorer, pounced to blast a first-time shot into the empty net.

For Salernitana, it wasn't all bad, and a distinct improvement from the 8-2 thrashing it received at the hands of Atalnata last time out.

However, the home side was again grateful to goalkeeper Guillermo Ochoa, who made a couple of fine saves to keep the scoreline respectable.

Indeed, if it hadn't been for a superb save from his counterpart, Alex Meret, at the other end to push a Krzysztof Piatek effort on to the post, the hosts might have registered a goal of their own.

But it wasn't to be as the Napoli juggernaut rolled on, opening up a 12-point lead over second-placed AC Milan, albeit having played one game more.