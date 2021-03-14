Antonio Conte's Inter moved nine points clear at the summit thanks to a late 2-1 win at Torino earlier on Sunday and that gap remains the same following stuttering Milan's fifth league loss of the campaign.

Both sides lacked quality in a low-key first half but it took just four minutes of the second for Napoli winger Politano to make the breakthrough at San Siro.

🔥 @sscnapoli takes the lead over @acmilan with a HUGE goal in the context of the @SerieA title race! Watch the second half of #MILNAP LIVE NOW on beIN 2 | available via @Foxtel, @kayosports, Fetch TV & beIN SPORTS CONNECT 🎥 https://t.co/wCv81LMASf pic.twitter.com/wmaQp3Nc2p — beIN SPORTS (@beINSPORTS_AUS) March 14, 2021

Milan had a late penalty appeal rejected for Tiemoue Bakayoko's challenge on Theo Hernandez, shortly before substitute Ante Rebic was sent off for dissent, as Napoli stretched their unbeaten league run away in this fixture to a sixth game.