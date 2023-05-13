MISSED the match? Catch up via beIN SPORTS CONNECT | 7-day free trial

The Rossoneri headed to Stadio Alberto Picco on a seven-match league unbeaten run but still stinging from Thursday's (AEST) 2-0 first-leg defeat to city rival Inter Milan in the UEFA Champions League semi-finals.

Stefano Pioli's men put in another frustrating display against stubborn Spezia, twice denied by the post before Przemyslaw Wisniewski and Salvatore Esposito struck late on as the hosts claimed three points for the first time in nine league games.

The result means fifth-placed Milan remains two points behind fourth-placed Inter and three ahead of Roma, although both of those teams could yet take advantage of its latest slip-up this weekend, leaving the Rossoneri with work to do to attain UEFA Champions League qualification.

Milan hit the woodwork seven minutes in through Sandro Tonali, who sent a low effort flying towards the bottom-left corner but watched it come back off the post.

Bartlomiej Dragowski then made a crucial stop to tip Theo Hernandez's rasping drive over the crossbar as Milan failed to break through Spezia's resilient defence.

The hosts went close shortly after the break as Mehdi Bourabia curled just over from range, while Brahim Diaz hit the outside of the post for Milan from a very tight angle.

Spezia hit the front with 15 minutes remaining, Kelvin Amian hitting the post from a corner before Wisniewski poked in the rebound to send the home fans into raptures.

The hosts' victory was made safe five minutes from time, Esposito curling a delightful free-kick over the wall and into the top-left corner as Milan's dismal week ended on another sour note.