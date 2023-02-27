Riccardo Orsolini scored the only goal of the game to leave the second-placed Nerazzurri 18 points behind runaway leaders Napoli.

Striker Lautaro Martinez warned Inter will "get nowhere playing like this" after their six-game unbeaten run came to a halt.

Inter CEO Marotta has full faith in head coach Inzaghi, yet he wants more consistency.

He said: "We are protagonists in the Champions League and in the Coppa Italia, but in what is the most important competition, the championship, there is discontinuity in results.

"We believe in Inzaghi, he is doing an excellent job and trust has never failed. Today it is difficult to win and be competitive, but one fact emerges: we are inconsistent, especially when the team faces teams clearly within reach.

"It is on this point that an analysis must be made and a therapy identified, it being understood that the club must support this activity."

He added of Inzaghi: "Our obligation is to give satisfaction to the fans. Inzaghi is a good, young and well-prepared coach. We have never lacked trust in him."

Marotta is unsure whether on-loan striker Romelu Lukaku will be at San Siro next season.

He said: "Talking about it now is premature. In June, he will return to Chelsea and then a new scenario will open up and we'll see what to do.

"He wants to stay, surely knowing him we will see if it will be the case to be able to negotiate his return with us."