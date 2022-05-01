Inter's shock 2-1 loss to Bologna in midweek handed the Scudetto initiative to Milan and the Rossoneri just about took full advantage with this third league victory in a row.

The visitor had lost three games in a row in all competitions but frustrated their table-topping opponent until Leao made the most of an error to fire in an 82nd-minute winner.

That strike was enough as Milan maintained its two-point lead above second-placed Inter Milan, which picked up a 2-1 win on the road against Udinese. Should it come to it, the Rossoneri boast the better head-to-head record.