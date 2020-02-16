Lazio fell behind to Ashley Young's first goal since joining Inter in January but rallied after the restart to hand Antonio Conte's side, which went into this weekend top of the table, its first top-flight defeat in 17 matches.

Inter centre-back Stefan de Vrij, whistled incessantly by fans of his former club, was deemed to have fouled Ciro Immobile in the box and the prolific striker made no mistake from the spot five minutes into the second period.

Sergej Milinkovic-Savic gave Lazio the lead with 21 minutes remaining and the host held on to move up to second, two points ahead of Inter and one behind leader Juventus.