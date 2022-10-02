Lazio spanks Spezia to go third October 2, 2022 21:58 4:01 min Spezia got off to a horror start after conceding the earliest penalty in Serie A history, as Lazio cruised to a 4-0 win to leapfrog AC Milan in third spot in Italy. MISSED the match? Catch Up via beIN SPORTS CONNECT | 2-week free trial Highlights Lazio Football Serie A Spezia -Latest Videos 5:04 min 2. Bundesliga: Karlsruher v Nurnberg 5:04 min 2. Bundesliga: Kaiserslautern v Braunschweig 5:05 min 2. Bundesliga: Magdeburg v Jahn Regensburg 5:02 min Bundesliga: Hertha Berlin v Hoffenheim 5:00 min Bundesliga: Schalke v Augsburg 3:58 min Serie A: Juventus v Bologna 4:04 min Serie A: Atalanta v Fiorentina 4:06 min Serie A: Sampdoria v Monza 4:03 min Serie A: Lecce v Cremonese 3:58 min Milik magic caps off much needed Juventus win