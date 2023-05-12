MISSED the match? Catch up via beIN SPORTS CONNECT | 7-day free trial

Lecce was on the verge of recording an historic league double over its more lofty opponent, despite missing a first-half penalty and going behind to a Ciro Immobile strike soon after.

A double from Remi Oudin, who scored either side of the half-time break, stunned the home side and left it wondering if it would stutter in the top four race having seen the title sealed by Napoli last week.

But a late push saw the Eagles pile on the pressure, and despite a valiant effort Lecce couldn't to hold out.

A flurry of attacks saw the visitors's resistance cope for a time, and indeed when Pedro struck the post in the second minute of stoppage-time with a thunderous long-range strike, it seemed Lazio's dash was done.

But Milinkovic-Savic took full advantage of Lecce's failure to clear out a cross in the 94th minute, nodding home amidst the chaos to earn his side a point that keeps it firmly in the top four, albeit now at risk of dropping to fourth if Inter Milan wins against Sassuolo on Sunday (AEST).