MISSED the match? Catch up via beIN SPORTS CONNECT | 2-WEEK free trial

On a weekend in which Milan, Inter and Atalanta had all dropped points, Lazio took full advantage with an entertaining win over Juve, which remains eight points off the top four.

Adrien Rabiot cancelled out Sergej Milinkovic-Savic's opener in a frenetic end to the first half, with that sloppy goal ending Lazio's six-game run without conceding in the league.

But Mattia Zaccagni restored the host's lead eight minutes after the restart, and Lazio held on to move five points clear of third place, which is now occupied by Roma.

Wojciech Szczesny produced a fine save to keep out Ciro Immobile's volley but the Juventus goalkeeper could do little to deny Milinkovic-Savic from close range for Lazio's 38th-minute opener.

Referee Marco Di Bello allowed the goal to stand following a check of the pitchside monitor, despite the visitor arguing Milinkovic-Savic shoved Alex Sandro before controlling and firing in.

A member of Juve's backroom team was issued a red card and substitute Leonardo Bonucci cautioned for their protests.

Juve waslevel before half-time as Rabiot bundled in after Ivan Provedel had saved Bremer's initial header.

Lazio restored its lead on 53 minutes through Zaccagni's first-time finish into the bottom-right corner after Luis Alberto brilliantly back-heeled the ball into his path in front of goal.

Massimiliano Allegri turned to Federico Chiesa and Arkadiusz Milik from the substitutes' bench but Juve did not register a meaningful attempt in the second half as it failed to make up ground on the top four.