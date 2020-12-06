WATCH every Serie A match LIVE, only on beIN SPORTS | 2-WEEK free trial

The capital-city club bounced back from last weekend's 3-1 home loss to Udinese to make it four wins in six league outings.

Simone Inzaghi's side will now turn its attention to Wednesday's (AEDT) crucial UEFA Champions League clash with Club Brugge at Stadio Olimpico, where it needs to avoid defeat to reach the knockout stages for the first time since the 1999-2000 campaign.

Lazio took the lead in the 15th minute as Immobile was played in on goal by Sergej Milinkovic-Savic before slipping the ball through the legs of Spezia goalkeeper Ivan Provedel.

Milinkovic-Savic doubled the advantage 12 minutes before half-time, whipping a fine free-kick into the top corner.

Spezia pulled one back with M'Bala Nzola's powerful 64th-minute strike, but Lazio held on to move level on points with sixth-placed Roma, despite Andreas Pereira having a stoppage-time goal ruled out by VAR (video assistant referee).