Lazio beats Sassuolo to delay Napoli's title party May 3, 2023 22:18 Napoli will have to wait to clinch the Serie A title, after Lazio kept its slim Scudetto hopes alive with a 2-0 win over Sassuolo at the Stadio Olimpico.