The hosts paid tribute to Gianluca Vialli ahead of their first match since the death of their former striker on Friday from pancreatic cancer at the age of 58.

It had looked like being a frustrating day for Massimiliano Allegri's in-form side as draw specialist Udinese held firm for 86 minutes at Allianz Stadium until Danilo struck.

Juve, which also scored a late winner against Cremonese on its return to action on Thursday (AEDT), is now within four points of leader Napoli having played a game more.