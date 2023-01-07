MISSED the match? Catch up via beIN SPORTS CONNECT | 2-WEEK free trial

Caldirola struck in the third minute of stoppage-time to earn Monza a point in its maiden top-flight meeting with Inter.

Simone Inzaghi's men ended the unbeaten start to the season of league leader Napoli in midweek action and got off to a great start at U-Power Stadium.

Matteo Darmian fired in from Alessandro Bastoni's cross to put the visiting side ahead in the 10th minute.

The lead was short-lived, though, as Patrick Ciurria superbly levelled a minute later.

A 22nd minute goal from Lautaro Martinez, when he took advantage of Pablo Mari's error to smash his side ahead again, appeared set to earn Inter victory.

However, substitute Caldirola nodded home at the death to spark jubilant celebrations from the host and deny fourth-placed Inter all three points.