Inter Milan v Udinese February 18, 2023 20:01 5:43 min Serie A: Inter Milan v Udinese MISSED the match? Catch Up via beIN SPORTS CONNECT | 2-week free trial Highlights Internazionale Udinese Football Serie A -Latest Videos 5:43 min Mkhitaryan magic inspires Inter win 6:06 min Toulon edges Toulouse despite Parisse red card 3:51 min Bradshaw hat-trick puts Blades to sword 1:22 min Liverpool too good for 10-man Newcastle 5:43 min Serie A: Inter Milan v Udinese 4:04 min Serie A: Sampdoria v Bologna 5:35 min Nagelsmann fumes after Upa red as Bayern stumbles 4:17 min Milan accounts for Monza to go third 0:27 min Azpilicueta 'conscious' in hospital 1:31 min Chelsea goes down to rock bottom Southampton