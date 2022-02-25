WATCH Serie A LIVE & EXCLUSIVE ONLY on beIN SPORTS | available via Foxtel, Kayo Sports, Fetch TV and beIN SPORTS CONNECT

Simone Inzaghi's side went into Saturday's (AEDT) clash at Stadio Luigi Ferraris knowing a win would take it level on points with leader Milan, which could only draw with Udinese earlier in the day.

Despite seeing plenty of the ball, Inter failed to forge many clear-cut chances against a team that has won only once in Serie A this term, with Danilo D'Ambrosio's header against the crossbar the nearest it came to a winner.

Inter has now won just once in its past six matches across all competitions, while it has collected only two points from its past four league games.

Ivan Perisic's snapshot brought an early save out of Salvatore Sirigu, but Inter would have been behind had Albert Gudmundsson kept his cool when one-on-one with Samir Handanovic.

Inter's goalkeeper made a fantastic save in the 28th minute, sticking out his right hand despite leaning to his left to keep out Filippo Melegoni's swerving shot.

Denzel Dumfries sliced over and Edin Dzeko went close to connecting with Perisic's cross before half-time, while Nicolo Barella blazed over shortly after the break.

Having only come on in the 53rd minute, Genoa's Andrea Cambiaso had to go off in the 60th after he appeared to suffer a knee injury while blocking Hakan Calhanoglu's close-range strike.

Calhanoglu turned provider for Inter's best chance when his corner was met by D'Ambrosio, but the bar denied the defender, with Sirigu reacting sharply to clear the rebound as the deadlock remained unbroken.