It means Mourinho has lost a home game in Italy for the first time, while the visiting Rossoneri made it seven league wins in a row.

Roma made a bright start but Stefano Pioli's Milan soon took a stranglehold on the game, with Ibrahimovic at the centre of most of their good work and opening the scoring after 25 minutes.

Milan was too strong for its host, and a second-half penalty from Franck Kessie secured the points for the visitors, despite them going down to 10 men when Theo Hernandez was sent off. A late reply from Stephan El Shaarawy mattered for very little.

Ibrahimovic gave the visitor the lead when he fired a free-kick low and hard past Rui Patricio.

Milan thought it had doubled its advantage on two separate occasions as Rafael Leao and Ibrahimovic had goals ruled out for offside.

The away side was then awarded a penalty early in the second half after Roger Ibanez brought down Ibrahimovic, which Kessie duly dispatched.

Milan lost Hernandez to a red card in the 66th minute after his second booking of the contest. The Giallorossi then pulled a goal back in stoppage time when substitute El Shaarawy fired past Ciprian Tatarusanu.

But Milan, which has won more Serie A matches against Roma than against any other side (77), held on to secure the win and a 10th victory from its opening 11 games.