The Milan striker, who the club is negotiating with in order to extend his stay, netted in the 55th minute of his side's 3-0 win after earlier having a penalty saved.

👌🏻 @Ibra_official wasn't about to let a missed penalty halt his march to more #SerieA history, this thunderous strike making him the oldest player to score 10 or more in a single season as @acmilan beat @CagliariCalcioon!! More here ▶️ https://t.co/6Ps7y4p8dB | #MilanCagliari pic.twitter.com/dbvgS5GQXt — beIN SPORTS (@beINSPORTS_AUS) August 1, 2020

Ibrahimovic, aged 38 years and 302 days, bounced back to send a fine strike into the top corner having been found by Samu Castillejo.

It meant he reached 10 goals in just 18 top-flight appearances, having only rejoined the club in January.

In-form Milan has scored the most goals in Europe's top-five leagues since the lockdown, with 35 partly because of Ibrahimovic's impressive impact.

Only Real Madrid (31) has gained more points than Milan (30) in those top-five leagues over the same period, a run that led to Stefano Pioli being retained as head coach.