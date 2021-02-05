Fiorentina v Inter Milan February 5, 2021 23:23 3:34 min Serie A: Fiorentina v Inter Milan Highlights Fiorentina Internazionale Football Serie A Romelu Lukaku Ivan Perisic Nicolo Barella -Latest Videos 2:03 min Bundesliga: Hertha Berlin v Bayern Munich 4:02 min EFL Championship: Swansea City v Norwich City 4:02 min Swansea downs Norwich to boost promotion push 1:33 min LaLiga: Alaves v Real Valladolid 3:34 min Serie A: Fiorentina v Inter Milan 3:34 min Inter goes top as Fiorentina hoodoo ends 2:03 min Coman saves Bayern after Lewy's penalty miss 2:15 min Djokovic hurting as Germany edges out Serbia 1:01 min Serena pulls out of Barty semi-final clash 0:34 min Kyrgios smashes racquet, hurls it into stands