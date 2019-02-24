Having been the benefactor of two decisions that went to the video review system, it was third time unlucky for Inter as the referee deemed Danilo D'Ambrosio had handled the ball in the sixth minute of seven added on, with Jordan Veretout eventually stepping up to slot home after a five-minute VAR check.

Luciano Spalletti's side had been 3-1 up seven minutes into the second half, when Ivan Perisic netted with Inter's own VAR-awarded spot-kick after Matias Vecino and Matteo Politano had cancelled out Stefan de Vrij's first-minute own goal.

But Fiorentina rallied, and after Cristiano Biraghi had a goal ruled out by VAR, Luis Muriel's stunning free-kick set up a grandstand finish, with Veretout keeping his composure in extraordinary circumstances to secure a share of the spoils in Florence.