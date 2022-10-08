MISSED the match? Catch up via beIN SPORTS CONNECT | 2-WEEK free trial

Spain international Diaz charged towards the Juve goal after picking up the ball in his own half to double the home side's lead early in the second half of Sunday's (AEDT) Serie A clash.

That came after Tomori had made the breakthrough in first-half stoppage-time, although Juventus felt there was a foul in the build-up to the corner from which the defender scored.

Despite being without a number of key men, including goalkeeper Mike Maignan, Milan saw out the win to inflict fresh pain on its former head coach Massimiliano Allegri.

Rafael Leao clipped the right-hand post with a back-heel flick with 20 minutes played and hit the other post soon after, this time with a powerful drive from outside the box.

Milan took the lead before the interval through Tomori, who got in the way of Olivier Giroud's goal-bound shot but turned the loose ball past Wojciech Szczesny from a few yards.

Juve was unhappy the goal stood because of a strong challenge from Theo Hernandez on Juan Cuadrado, but the video assistant referee (VAR) could not intervene as it happened in a previous phase of play.

Diaz doubled Milan's lead as he intercepted a Dusan Vlahovic pass a few yards inside his own half, knocked the ball past a couple of Juve defenders and powerfully fired home.

The Rossoneri move level on points with pacesetter Napoli and Atalanta, which are both in action on Monday (AEDT), with this their sixth win in nine league outings this season.

As for Juve, it has failed to win any of its opening four Serie A away games for only the second time in the past 40 seasons.