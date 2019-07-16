The Serie A champion posted pictures and videos on social media of the 19year-old Netherlands international landing ahead of a rumoured medical.

Touch down! The young Dutchman has flown into Turin 🇳🇱🛬



Barcelona, Manchester United, Liverpool and Paris Saint-Germain were all heavily linked with the centre-back, but the Ajax captain looks set to put the finishing touches on his switch to Juventus.

"Hello Bianconeri, this is Matthijs. I'm really happy to be here," De Ligt said in a video posted on Juve's Twitter account.