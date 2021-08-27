WATCH every Serie A match LIVE & EXCLUSIVE on beIN SPORTS | available via Foxtel, Kayo Sports, Fetch TV and beIN SPORTS CONNECT

Correa, signed from Lazio on Friday (AEST), needed just nine minutes after coming on as a substitute to bury a superb header and send the champion on its way to a second win in two games.

He then buried an exquisite left-foot finish from the edge of the box late in stoppage-time to add gloss to Inter's victory.

Lautaro Martinez had earlier cancelled out Ivan Ilic's opener, which came after a poor kick from Inter goalkeeper Samir Handanovic.

Verona is now on a 10-match winless run at Stadio Marcantonio Bentegodi in the top flight.

Inter started well but gifted the hosts their lead 15 minutes in, Ilic intercepting Handanovic's pass and lofting the ball over the keeper.

The ball crossed the Verona line six minutes before the break after Lorenzo Montipo fumbled following Hakan Calhanoglu's header, but the referee penalised Martinez for a foul.

The scores were level barely a minute after the restart, though, Martinez ghosting in unmarked to nod past Montipo from Edin Dzeko's flick-on.

Martinez had a penalty shout waved away before Alessandro Bastoni brought a save out of Montipo as Inter took the ascendancy.

New signing Correa was given a quarter of an hour off the bench to impress, but it was Dzeko who initially looked likeliest to find a winner, narrowly failing to make good contact from successive deliveries.

That was until the 83rd minute, when Correa rose high to power home a stunning header from Matteo Darmian's pinpoint cross from the right, before he capped a memorable outing with a low drive that left Montipo with no chance.