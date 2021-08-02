Chiellini, 36, technically ceased to be a Juve player when his previous deal expired at the end of June after 17 years with the club.

His agent, who referred to potential retirement talk after Euro 2020 success as "madness", suggested Chiellini was open to hearing offers from other clubs, not just Juve.

Though it was always widely believed he would sign on again in Turin, Monday's confirmation put any doubts to bed.

The deal also suggests Chiellini has designs on featuring for Italy at the 2022 World Cup in Qatar, with the veteran seemingly deciding to carry on with the Azzurri after Euro 2020.

Chiellini's performances in that tournament were evidence enough that he is far from finished at the top, his defensive dominance a vital element of an Italy team that played entertaining football but were also solid at the back.

He was colossal in the final as Italy beat England on penalties after a 1-1 draw.

Chiellini produced six clearances – four more than any other Italy player – and three interceptions, won more aerial duels (7) than anyone else in blue and completed 95.7 per cent of his 115 passes.

Juve will hope to see a little more of that Chiellini itself in 2021-2022, given he has played just 21 Serie A matches since the start of 2019-20, partly due to injury.

He featured 17 times in 2020-2021 as the club failed to win a 10th successive Scudetto.

Chiellini has made 535 appearances for Juventus since joining them in 2004, while he has also played 112 times for his country.

He has won the Scudetto nine times and claimed five Coppa Italia titles.