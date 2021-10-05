Kalidou Koulibaly, Andre-Frank Zambo Anguissa and Victor Osimhen were targeted during leader Napoli's 2-1 victory in Florence.

Koulibaly called for those guilty of the abuse to be banned for life and Italy captain Chiellini demanded that strong action must be taken.

The Juventus centre-back said: "It is unacceptable. We need laws and rules that are applied, this is the most important thing.

"I was ashamed, as an Italian and a Tuscan, also because Italy is not a racist country for me.

"Something more must be done, otherwise from outside we give a bad image of ourselves "

Defender Koulibaly was targeted by spectators as he was interviewed on the pitch after the game.

According to reports by II Napolista, Fiorentina's director general Joe Barone went to Napoli's changing room to apologise personally.

Osimhen slammed the perpetrators in a tweet, writing: "Speak to your kids, your parents, make them understand how disgusting it is to hate an individual because of the colour of their skin. NO TO RACISM."

🇬🇧speak to your kids,your parents make them understands how disgusting it is to hate an individual because of the color of their skin NOTORACISM❌



🇮🇹parla con i tuoi figli, i tuoi genitori fanno capire loro quanto sia disgustoso odiare un individuo per il colore della sua pelle pic.twitter.com/sV8udBXzBU — victor osimhen (@victorosimhen9) October 3, 2021

Koulibaly followed suit on Twitter, where he said he was called a "monkey".

«Scimmia di merda».

«Putain de singe».

«Fucking monkey».

Mi hanno chiamato così.

Questi soggetti non c’entrano con lo sport.

Vanno identificati e tenuti fuori dagli stadi: per sempre.



🤜🏿 #KK #NoToRacism 🤛🏻



📸 @mattinodinapoli pic.twitter.com/mPz0vZJ5c0 — Koulibaly Kalidou (@kkoulibaly26) October 4, 2021

He added: "They called me that. These people have nothing to do with sport. They must be identified and kept out of the stadiums. Forever."

Serie A has had issues with racist behaviour from supporters already this season.

Milan last month filed an official complaint to the Federal Prosecutor's Office following Tiemoue Bakayoko's claims that he and Franck Kessie were abused by a section of Lazio fans.