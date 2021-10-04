Koulibaly calls for permanent bans after racial abuse

The three Napoli players were the subject of racist chants from some sections of the Fiorentina support during the game.

Koulibaly, who helped Napoli to a 2-1 win, was also targeted by spectators as he was interviewed on the pitch after the game.

According to reports by II Napolista, Fiorentina's director general Joe Barone went to Napoli's changing room to apologise personally.

Osimhen hit out at the perpetrators in a tweet, stating: "Speak to your kids, your parents, make them understand how disgusting it is to hate an individual because of the colour of their skin. NO TO RACISM."

«Scimmia di merda».

«Putain de singe».

«Fucking monkey».

Mi hanno chiamato così.

Questi soggetti non c’entrano con lo sport.

Vanno identificati e tenuti fuori dagli stadi: per sempre.



🤜🏿 #KK #NoToRacism 🤛🏻



📸 @mattinodinapoli pic.twitter.com/mPz0vZJ5c0 — Koulibaly Kalidou (@kkoulibaly26) October 4, 2021

Koulibaly followed suit, revealing the fans called him a "f****** monkey".

"'Monkey of s***. F****** monkey'", Koulibaly's tweet began.

"They called me that. These people have nothing to do with sport. They must be identified and kept out of the stadiums. Forever."

🇬🇧speak to your kids,your parents make them understands how disgusting it is to hate an individual because of the color of their skin NOTORACISM❌



🇮🇹parla con i tuoi figli, i tuoi genitori fanno capire loro quanto sia disgustoso odiare un individuo per il colore della sua pelle pic.twitter.com/sV8udBXzBU — victor osimhen (@victorosimhen9) October 3, 2021

Serie A has had issues with racist behaviour from some supporters already this season.

In September, Milan filed an official complaint to the Federal Prosecutor's Office following Tiemoue Bakayoko's claims that he and Franck Kessie were abused by a section of Lazio fans.