After failing to register a shot on target in a 1-0 loss to Udinese on the opening weekend of the Serie A season, Giampaolo responded by leaving out prolific scorer Krzysztof Piatek and changing Milan's system.

The Rossoneri again struggled to get going in this clash, but Calhanoglu's 12th-minute goal got them off the mark under their new boss.

Brescia, without the suspended Mario Balotelli, was unable to respond as it was joined on three points by its opponent.

Looking to avoid back-to-back losses to begin a Serie A season for just the third time in its history, Milan was ahead early on.

An unmarked Calhanoglu sent a downward header into the bottom-left corner after being left unmarked on the edge of the six-yard, profiting from Suso's impressive play down the right.

A good chance went begging for Dimitri Bisoli to equalise eight minutes later, prodding over from close range, and Gianluigi Donnarumma produced a good save to keep out Stefano Sabelli's deflected strike.

Milan struggled to build on its early goal, with Samu Castillejo wayward from a rare attempt early in the second half.

But the hosts rallied late on and should have added to their tally, substitute Piatek twice being denied by Jesse Joronen in the final 10 minutes, either side of firing against the post.

Milan travels to Verona in its first match back after the international break, while Brescia will have a home meeting with Bologna.