The Croatia international's deal was due to expire at the end of the current season, leading to reports of interest from the likes of Barcelona, Manchester United and Tottenham.

But the midfielder has ended the speculation by agreeing to fresh terms, with the reigning Serie A champion confirming the new four-year deal on its website on Thursday (AEDT).

Brozovic initially joined Inter on a one-and-a-half-year loan deal from Dinamo Zagreb in January 2015, with a conditional option for the Serie A outfit to buy.

The 29-year-old has since been an integral part of Inter's success, playing a key role under Antonio Conte as the Nerazzurri ended a 10-year wait for the Scudetto last season.

During the title-winning campaign, Brozovic was a pivotal figure at either end of the pitch. He made a team-leading 324 passes into the final third in the league, resulting in six assists.

He also managed 54 tackles, with only fellow midfielder Nicolo Barella registering more (58).

Similarly, only Barella (47) and Romelu Lukaku (52) created more chances than Brozovic (45), who played three games fewer than the pair's 36 outings each.

Conte's successor Simone Inzaghi has also placed faith in Brozovic this campaign. He has started 37 games in all competitions, a tally on Samir Handanovic (40) can better among Inter players.

He again leads the Nerazzurri in numerous metrics in Serie A, making the most tackles (55), passes (1,924) and passes into the final third (251).

Brozovic will be hoping Inter can return to winning ways after back-to-back draws when they return to league action against Juventus on 4 April (AEDT).