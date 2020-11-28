WATCH every Serie A match LIVE, only on beIN SPORTS | 2-WEEK free trial

Argentina great Maradona, who lit up the Italian top flight during seven seasons with Napoli, died of natural causes at the age of 60 on Thursday (AEDT).

Tributes have been paid across the sporting world this week, with a minute's silence being held ahead of each Serie A game, during which players have worn black armbands.

An image of Maradona is also being shown on stadium screens in the 10th minute of each fixture, marking the shirt number he wore, along with a "Ciao Diego" message.

Benevento and Juve players, including Argentina international Paulo Dybala, went a step further with their tributes as play came to a standstill on Sunday (AEDT) for those present to applaud arguably the greatest footballer of all time.

Maradona led Napoli to league titles in 1987 and 1990 and the club plans to rename its San Paolo home stadium in his honour.

Benevento salvaged a point from the match, Gaetana Letizia scoring in first-half stoppage-time to equalise an opener from Alvaro Morata in the 21st minute.

With Cristiano Ronaldo absent from the Juve line-up, the Old Lady struggled to dominate, and missed a host of chances to claim all three points, with both Morata and captain Dybala failing to take more than presentable chances.

But Benevento also had chances, and boss Filippo said he thought his side deserved more from the game.

"In a year and a half they have given me things that I have no more words for," Inzaghi said of his minnows.

"Today I put [Riccardo] Improta, a striker, as a full-back. This tells you the spirit, the desire.

"I think that even if we were better at restarting we could have won it. It's a business, I'm happy for them.

"They deserve to live these evenings ."