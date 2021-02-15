The Czech midfielder struck just after an hour to get Verona back winning after back-to-back defeats.

Slovak Juraj Kucka had put Parma ahead from the spot after eight minutes to end the visitor's three-game goalless drought, for a foul on Yann Karamoh.

But Verona got back level five minutes later when Alberto Grassi accidentally deflected a Federico Dimarco shot into his own goal.

Barak sealed the three points, getting his head to a Dimarco corner to ensure Verona became the 19th team to reach the 1,000 goal mark in the Italian top flight.

Verona consolidated ninth position, seven points off the Europa League places, with Parma stuck second from bottom and eyeing Serie B next season.

Parma has earned just one point from its last six games under new manager Roberto D'Aversa.

The side from Emilia-Romagna is 13 league games without a win, its longest winless run in Serie A.