Edin Dzeko scored after just three minutes with the Roma captain finishing off a Henrikh Mkhitaryan cross.

But Josip Ilicic came off the bench after the break to inspire the Atalanta recovery setting up Duvan Zapata for the equaliser just before the hour mark and the cross for Robin Gosens to head in ten minutes later.

Colombian Luis Muriel scored the third a minute after coming off the bench after 72 minutes, before Ilicic got his first league goal of the season with an impressive solo run five minutes from time.

Atalanta, with a game in hand, are seventh in the table 10 points off leaders AC Milan.

Roma, in fourth, missed to chance to move level on points with Juventus.

