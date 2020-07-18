WATCH Serie A LIVE & EXCLUSIVE on beIN SPORTS | available via Foxtel, Kayo Sports, Fetch TV &CONNECT

Another game without defeat meant this Atalanta team matched the squad of 1988-1989, with next Wednesday's (AEST) home clash against Bologna offering a chance to claim the record outright.

However, Gian Piero Gasperini's men, who will contest a UEFA Champions League quarter-final against Paris Saint-Germain next month, missed the opportunity to move within four points of leader Juventus.

Duvan Zapata opened the scoring after 50 minutes but an equaliser for Matteo Pessina just before the hour left Atalanta six adrift of Juve and level on points with second-placed Inter Milan, having played a game more than both.

Lazio is fourth, two points behind La Dea, and travels to face Juventus on Tuesday (AEST).

Inter is in action at Roma on Monday (AEST).