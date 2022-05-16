The first half was a celebration, as Dusan Vlahovic put the host up 1-0 just 10 minutes in before Alvaro Morata doubled the advantage after 36 minutes.

An Alex Sandro own goal set up a tense finish, though, before Sergej Milinkovic-Savic scored a dramatic 96th-minute equaliser to put a slight dampener on an emotional evening at the Allianz Stadium.

👏1️⃣7️⃣ @chiellini comes off in the 17th minute, to mark 17 years at his beloved @juventusfcen. It wasn't all smiles in Turin after @OfficialSSLazio stole a point with the last kick of the game!



📺 HIGHLIGHTS 👉 https://t.co/DrpkhextEb#SerieA #JuventusLazio #JUVLAZ pic.twitter.com/XFdWINC8JY — beIN SPORTS (@beINSPORTS_AUS) May 16, 2022

Despite seeing his side held at home, Allegri only wanted to focus the impact of Chiellini and Dybala to the Bianconeri.

"Tonight was a wonderful evening, full of emotions – the evening of Chiellini and Dybala," he told Sky Sport Italia.

"One stops and has given a lot to world football, out of passion and love of work. A few videos of Chiellini should be sent to Coverciano [Italy's main youth training centre] to show how he defends.

"On a personal and human level, he also left a lot to me when I arrived at Juventus. He introduced me to Juventus and helped me.

"Dybala was an important player for seven years, I raised him because he was a child and the fans gave a well-deserved tribute. All with great class.

"He has grown a lot, he arrived as a kid, he won the job. He has done great things and I wish him the best. There was so much emotion that I think talking about something else has little value."

Touching on the future of the club, Allegri pointed to some exciting internal development, as well as his theory on what is required at different stages of the season.

"The ideas are clear, then the market can develop in various ways," he said.

"We have to start from the base this year – many will improve like Vlahovic and [Denis] Zakaria.

"[Fabio] Miretti played with personality and vertically, which drives me crazy. Morata played a good game, the good foundations are there.

"The matches up to October travel at certain rhythms, from October to March to others. As a child I used to say that when the daisies bloom, the rhythms drop and you need players of great technique.

"The players must be chosen when they go fast, then to win they must be fast and with great technique."