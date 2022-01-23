AC Milan v Juventus January 23, 2022 22:26 3:17 min Serie A: AC Milan v Juventus MISSED the match? Catch Up via beIN SPORTS CONNECT | 2-week free trial Highlights Juventus AC Milan Football Serie A -Latest Videos 7:17 min LaLiga: Real Madrid v Elche 3:43 min LaLiga: Alaves v Barcelona 3:17 min Pioli admits Milan's title hopes rest on derby win 1:30 min Premier League: Brighton & Hove Albion v Leicester 5:04 min Bundesliga: RB Leipzig v Wolfsburg 5:54 min Ligue 1: PSG v Reims 3:43 min De Jong winner breaks Barcelona mini-drought 5:10 min Hertha BSC v Bayern Munich 5:54 min Ramos opens account as PSG goes 11 points clear 3:17 min Ibrahimovic injured as Milan and Juve draw blank