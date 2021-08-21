Watch the Serie A LIVE & EXCLUSIVE on beIN SPORTS

beIN SPORTS is pleased to announce the addition of Serie A to its line-up of top European football this season. Featuring iconic clubs such as defending champion Inter Milan, Juventus, Roma, AC Milan and Napoli and some of the biggest personalities in football, like Zlatan Ibrahimovic, Jose Mourinho, and Cristiano Ronaldo, the Italian top flight is set to deliver another compelling title race in 2021-2022.

Coverage begins with champion Inter hosting Genoa, live on beIN 2, Sunday 22 August, from 2.30am AEST.

Cristiano Ronaldo's Juventus visits Udinese on Monday 23 August at 2.30am AEST, before Jose Mourinho's Roma hosts Fiorentina the same day, at 4.45am AEST on beIN 2.

Enjoy every Round 1 match live on beIN SPORTS available via Kayo, Foxtel, Fetch and beIN SPORTS Connect’

Full Opening Round Schedule: (all times AEST)

Inter Milan v Genoa, Sunday 2.30am, beIN 2

Verona v Sassuolo, Sunday 2.30am, beIN SPORTS CONNECT

Empoli v Lazio, Sunday 4.45am, beIN 2

Torino v Atalanta, Sunday, 4.45am, beIN SPORTS CONNECT

Udinese v Juventus, Monday 2.30am, beIN 2

Bologna v Salernitana, Monday 2.30am, beIN SPORTS CONNECT

Roma v Fiorentina, Monday, 4.45am, beIN 2

Napoli v Venezia, Monday 4.45am, beIN SPORTS CONNECT

Cagliari v Spezia, Tuesday, 2.30am, beiN 3

Sampdoria v AC Milan, Tuesday, 4.45am, beIN 2