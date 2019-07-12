Torino thumps minnow 18-1 in lopsided friendly

A number of Torino stars took the opportunity to fill their boots against non-league opposition, with Simone Zaza, Andrea Belotti and Alex Berenguer all scoring a hat-trick as the Serie A side romped to an 18-1 win over Bormiese.

Italy star Belotti scored his four goals in the opening 45 minutes as Torino raced to a 9-0 halftime lead against the Northern Italian Alps-based visitor.

Far tougher tests will await Walter Mazzarri's men, but the veteran manager would have been none too pleased when Anzi jagged one back for the visitor in the 75th-minute to make it 16-1.

A deflected shot landed fortuitously at the shoulder of the Bormiese attacker, skewing off and into the net past the outstretched hands of Antonio Rosati to the sounds of rapturous applause from the small, but vocal, crowd.

Torino recovered from that setback, goals to Nicola Rauti and Zaza sealing the 18-1 rout, improving on its 14-0 win over the same opposition in the corresponding fixture last year.