Theo Hernandez signs new Milan contract

The France international has been a key figure for Milan since joining from Real Madrid in July 2019, earning a reputation as one of the finest attacking full-backs in European football.

Hernandez has been linked with Chelsea and Paris Saint-Germain, but the defender, who would have been out of contract in July 2024, has now put pen to paper on fresh terms with Milan.

🗣️ "I've always felt good here, right from day one"@TheoHernandez is all smiles after his contract renewal



🗣️ "Sono felice qui dal primo giorno"

Tutta la gioia di Theo dopo il rinnovo#SempreMilan pic.twitter.com/8vPM77B0es — AC Milan (@acmilan) February 11, 2022

A statement from the Serie A club read: "AC Milan is pleased to announce that Theo Bernard Francois Hernandez has renewed his contract with the club until 30 June 2026.

"Theo joined the Rossoneri in the summer of 2019 and immediately showed his qualities on the pitch, earning the admiration and affection of AC Milan fans all over the world."

Hernandez has featured 105 times for Milan across Serie A, the Coppa Italia, UEFA Champions League and UEFA Europa League since making his debut in September 2019, putting him level with Franck Kessie for the most appearances over that period with the Rossoneri.

He has had 37 goal involvements in all competitions (19 goals, 18 assists), a tally bettered only by Zlatan Ibrahimovic (45) among Milan players since Hernandez's first outing.

Indeed, only three defenders in Europe's top five leagues have been directly involved in more goals across the same stretch – Achraf Hakimi, Robin Gosens (both 39) and Trent Alexander-Arnold (45).

Hernandez's new contract is reported to be worth €4.5 million ($7.1 million) a year, a big increase on his previous salary.