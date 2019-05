Tearful Allegri reveals Juve pain

Allegri briefly fought back tears as he fronted the media little more than 24 hours on from the announcement that this season will be his last in charge of the Bianconeri.

The Italian confirmed president Andrea Agnelli opted to pursue a new direction after discussions between the pair and vice-president Pavel Nedved last week.

Allegri guided Juve to the Serie A title last month, his fifth at the helm, but failed to translate domestic dominance into a UEFA Champions League triumph, most recently losing to Ajax at this year's quarter-final stage.

"We had been talking a lot and discussing our thoughts about the future of Juventus and obviously the club made its own assessments and evaluations and realised it was suitable to find another coach instead of me," Allegri said.

"This doesn't change anything. It doesn't change the wonderful relationship I have with the president and the vice president.

"We have grown a lot, we have grown together. I thought it was the right moment to leave each other.

"I'm convinced I'm leaving a club that is strong and solid with a wonderful group of players from a technical and personal point of view."

He added: "I read some things that were not correct, for example that I had asked for more years on my contract and a complete revolution. We didn't talk about that."

Speaking at the same news conference, Agnelli commended the former AC Milan boss on his achievements since succeeding Antonio Conte in 2014.

He described the decision to sanction Allegri's departure as the "most difficult" of his time with the Turin club, but stood by a call that seemed unlikely when, in April, he hinted at a possible contract renewal.

"At the end of several reflections and our analysis, we identified this as the best choice," Agnelli said.

"Of course it is the club that is responsible for the decision. It's not like Max could renew his contract on his own. These decisions are made by the club.

"Only the future will tell us if these decisions are the right one."